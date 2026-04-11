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Dem senator calls out far-left streamer, asks what 'normal' person would go on such an antagonistic show

The Michigan senator cited Hasan Piker's remarks about orthodox Jews and said he 'calls me stupid every other week'

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
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Hasan Piker slams Bill Maher at Michigan campaign event Video

Hasan Piker slams Bill Maher at Michigan campaign event

Hasan Piker calls Bill Maher an "Islamophobe" while appearing alongside Michigan Senate candidate Abdul Al-Sayed.

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Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., fired back after far-left streamer Hasan Piker criticized her for going on Bill Maher's show while failing to appear on his Twitch livestream.

"I've said repeatedly that I've got to call balls and strikes, whether it's antisemitism, Islamophobia... so that's what I've tried to do, as he's come into Michigan," Slotkin told POLITICO's Adam Wren.

"There are a ton of invites that I've not taken, and every politician has to make their choice..." she added.

Wren pressed Slotkin about which "strikes" Piker had made with her, prompting her to call out "derogatory" remarks he had made against orthodox jews and his prior suggestion that America "deserved 9/11."

FOX NEWS ‘ANTISEMITISM EXPOSED’ NEWSLETTER: WHO IS HASAN PIKER AND WHY CAN'T DEMOCRATS CONDEMN HIM?

Sen. Elissa Slotkin and Hasan Piker in a split image

Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., left, is seen during votes in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025.; Hasan Piker speaks onstage during Politicon 2018 at Los Angeles Convention Center on Oct. 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, Calif. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images; Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Politicon)

"Not to mention, he calls me 'stupid' every other week," she said.

"So, what normal human being would choose to go on a show when someone calls you 'stupid' every ten days?

"It's not going to be something I do."

DEMOCRATS TEAM UP WITH FAR-LEFT STREAMER WHO ONCE SAID ‘AMERICA DESERVED 9/11’

Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed posing for a portrait in Grand Rapids

Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed poses for a portrait in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. (Evan Cobb/The Washington Post)

Slotkin also said she had "never been invited" to appear on Piker's content.

Slotkin additionally came under fire from the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) for appearing on "Real Time with Bill Maher."

The organization demanded that she apologize and denounce Maher's "long history of anti-Muslim bigotry and anti-Arab racism."

The Michigan Democrat's remarks came after Piker's controversial rally with Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed at Michigan State University on Tuesday, where, while speaking to a POLITICO reporter, he listed her among the senators who "[doesn't] know who I am."

WHO IS HASAN PIKER? MEET THE FAR-LEFT STREAMER WHO IS STIRRING UP CONTROVERSY ONLINE AND DIVIDING DEMOCRATS

Hasan Piker speaking at a press conference at Web Summit Qatar in Doha

Hasan Piker, streamer and creator, attends the press conference during day three of Web Summit Qatar 2026 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Doha, Qatar, on Feb. 3, 2026. (Noushad Thekkayil/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

"I mean, this double standard exists in American politics. Islamophobia is often times not considered at all. Bill Maher is not only an Islamophobe, but he has also demonstrated anti-Blackness at every turn, but at the end of the day, he is representative of the same forces of politics in this country that are aligned with the establishment goals, and therefore, there’s never a question about participating in his show," Piker said.

In 2019, Piker said, "America deserved 9/11.

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Meet Hasan Piker: The Radical Leftist Reshaping the Democratic Party | Will Cain Country Video

Fox News Digital reached out to Piker for comment, but did not hear back. 

Fox News' Rachel Wolf contributed to this report.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

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