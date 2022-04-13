'Political reckoning' for Democrats nearly 'inevitable' as inflation becomes primary election issue: Freeman

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor James Freeman warned on "America's Newsroom" Wednesday that Democrats are facing a "political reckoning" in the 2022 midterm elections as the inflation crisis hits a 40-year high.

JAMES FREEMAN: I think we're now at a point where this is the issue of this election season, especially after getting that awful 8.5% rating yesterday, as you said, the worst in 40 years. So it's not too late for Democrats to change course and for the Federal Reserve to be helpful. But we're getting close to a point where I think the political reckoning for the party in power is inevitable.

Right at the start of the Biden administration inflation started to rise, and he mentioned the American Rescue Plan. And we recall last March 2021 Democrats, former Obama economic advisers were telling him, "Do not enact this plan. It's a lot more spending. It's just going to fuel demand. We have a budding inflation problem. Don't do it." He ignored that advice. And so now he's attempting to rewrite history and pretend that ‘Vlad the Impaler’ created all this.

