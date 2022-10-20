Democrats 'lied to' Latinos, who will be decisive to a GOP-flipped House: Yesli Vega

Democrats have "lied" to Latino voters, who are flocking to the Republican Party after being falsely viewed as single-issue voters, Virginia Republican congressional candidate Yesli Vega told Fox News on Thursday.

Vega, a former law enforcement officer in Prince William County, said her race is one of many that will be key to whether Republicans are able to flip the House of Representatives in November.

Facing off against Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., in a mildly redrawn district, Vega said voters from Spotsylvania to Stanardsville are feeling the "damning effects of the Biden-Pelosi-Spanberger tax-and-spend agenda."

"The reality is that we're also in the biggest fight of our lives, I believe, as a mother of two, and having that fundamental right of being in the know as to what's going on in my child's life," said Vega, who is a first-generation American born to Salvadoran immigrant parents.

"I believe that the reason why my opponent withdrew her participation from the debate is because she doesn't want to have to answer tough questions. Parents in the Commonwealth of Virginia deserve to know where she stands on that very important issue."

Vega was previously a Latino outreach director for now-Gov. Glenn Youngkin's 2021 campaign — during which he keyed into parental outrage over woke curricula and sexual assault allegations in suburban schools.

"Hispanic voters are not one-issue voters," she added. "They're voters that care about the economy. They care about the cost of living. They care about the educating of their children."

"They care about the humanitarian crisis at the border, and what we have now is a far-progressive Democrat Party that has lied to the Hispanic community, making one promise after another and not delivering," Vega added.

Vega said Latinos showed their hand in that regard when Youngkin reportedly won 54% of the Hispanic vote in his race against former Gov. Terry McAuliffe.

"We're getting ready to do the same thing in 19 days," Vega said.

Fox News host Trace Gallagher later reported "The Story" reached out to Spanberger for equal time.

For her part, the Democrat previously warned her party that the progressive wing's touting of "socialist" ideas cost it House seats in 2020.

"If we're classifying [Election Day] as a success… we will get f------ torn apart in 2022," Spanberger reportedly told colleagues following President Biden's victory, according to the Washington Post.