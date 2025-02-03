Democrats fear for future of party after loss to Trump: 'Brand is hurting'

After Democrats lost in every swing state to President Donald Trump, some party members have been struggling with how to recapture voters, according to a recent report.

"Twenty big cities, Aspen and Martha’s Vineyard—that’s what’s left of the Democratic Party," former congressional candidate Adam Frisch told The Wall Street Journal. "And I’m not exactly sure those 20 big cities are getting the best version of the Democratic Party."

Democrats have struggled to define a coherent message for voters after their loss to Trump, with some leaders in the party arguing that Democrats should focus on their economic messaging.

"I’m frustrated by the way in which we utilize identity to break ourselves apart," former Bernie Sanders' campaign advisor Faiz Shakir said. "Listen, I worked at the ACLU. I’m supportive of diversity, equity and all the rest," he said. "But we’re competing over the wrong thing when we should be joining together to fight together."

"I think the Democratic brand is hurting because people feel that you cannot, with conviction and integrity, tell me what you honestly feel about some hard issues," he said.

The recently elected chairman of the Democratic National Committee (DNC), Ken Martin, told party members that Democrats must lead the political battle to beat Trump.

"If it’s not us, who is it?" Martin told Democrats after winning his election for leader of the institutional Democratic Party. "Who’s going to be out there actually taking on Donald Trump? It has to be the Democratic Party. We have to get into this fight."

Martin's election is a sign that the Democratic Party leadership continues to focus its attention primarily on opposition to Trump, with Martin once having called for the president to be tried for treason.

"We have one team, one team, the Democratic Party," Martin said following his victory. "The fight is for our values. The fight is for working people. The fight right now is against Donald Trump and the billionaires who bought this country."

