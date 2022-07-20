Democrats would call what David Hogg did an 'insurrection': Rep Andy Biggs

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., reacted on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to the interruption of a House Judiciary Committee meeting by gun control activist David Hogg.

REP. ANDY BIGGS: He's saying that I am a terrorist manifesto-toting conspiracy nut, and the reality is he wants to get on TV, and he wanted to advocate for a nutty position, and you’re right, as a number of us raised, he interrupted our proceeding and Democrats have said if you interrupt a proceeding that is the definition of insurrection. And so the police had to take him out. He was invited there by the Democrats, that is what I’m informed, and so he is trying to grift on this whole thing, it looks like. He should probably be brought up and charged. Where is that J-6 committee when you need them?

Absolutely, Harvard has gone the way of all woke post-secondary institutions in the country. There’s very few of them that aren't going to turn out somebody that is as radical as that. Stoking the fire like that is with the Democrats did. That is why they wanted him there. They were hoping for that kind of incident.

