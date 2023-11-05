Expand / Collapse search
Democrats begin to distance themselves from Bidenomics, swing voter calls it a 'jumbled mess'

President Biden has been touting that Bidenomics is working despite low economic approval ratings

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Bidenomics is causing economic chaos: Glenn Youngkin Video

Bidenomics is causing economic chaos: Glenn Youngkin

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin weighs in on President Bidens economic agenda and the upcoming state elections on Hannity.

Some Democrats, including members of the White House, reportedly told NBC News they are beginning to sour on the term "Bidenenomics."

President Biden and his administration coined the term Bidenomics to promote the idea that their policies were improving economy. However, some Democrats have suggested that the branding may be doing more harm than good.

"Whoever came up with the slogan Bidenomics should be fired," one anonymous Democratic strategist told NBC. "It’s probably the worst messaging you could ever imagine."

Two people familiar with White House discussions reported that the president was initially reluctant to reclaim it to promote a growing economy, worrying it could backfire. 

Joe Biden stumbles onto stage in Philadelphia to ahead of Bidenomics speech

Americans have largely disapproved of Biden's handling of the economy. (Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS)

Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., also admitted, "I don’t like it either."

"The people that he [Biden] stands for don’t deal with economics," Clyburn told NBC. "They deal with day-to-day issues. They have to educate their children and feed their families and develop their communities — and that doesn’t sound like ‘Bidenomics.’"

According to NBC, a focus group from the research firm Engagious had a swing voter refer to Bidenomics as a "jumbled mess" that was "really hard to explain."

Democratic pollster Celinda Lake also added, "Originally, I would have said we didn’t repeat it enough. I would have said we weren’t visible enough out there. I would have said we didn’t put enough advertising. But we’ve done all of that, and it still doesn’t break through."

Biden speaks to guests at Ingeteam Inc.

Biden has been grilled by conservatives and liberals alike for claiming his policies have generated a strong economy. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

A recent Fox News survey found that 62% of Americans disapproved of Biden’s handling of the economy with only 37% approval. However, top administration officials like White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Vice President Kamala Harris continue to promote Bidenomics, insisting that it’s working for ordinary Americans.

During an economic address in Chicago back in June, Biden attempted to redefine Bidenomics as another word for the American Dream.

"Bidenomics is just another way of saying restore the American dream because it worked before. It's rooted in what we've always worked best at in this country, investing in America, investing in Americans. Because when we invest in our people, we strengthen the middle class," Biden said.

Other Democrats showed concern that Bidenomics is simply not a media-friendly term.

"‘Bidenomics’ is just not sexy for the media to cover or simple enough for voters to digest, especially if they don’t see it or feel it," former Jill Biden press secretary Michael LaRosa said.

President Biden delivers a speech in Philadelphia

Democrats have begun voicing their annoyance at the term "Bidenomics." (Hannah Beier/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

