Democratic Rep. Maloney apologizes to Biden on CNN for saying she doesn't believe he's running in 2024

Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., apologized to President Biden Thursday on CNN for saying that she doesn't believe he is running for re-election in 2024.

Maloney reiterated her claim that she doesn't think Biden will run for re-election but issued a direct apology to the president on CNN's "New Day."

"Mr. President, I apologize. I want you to run. I happen to think you won’t be running, but when you run or if you run, I will be there 100%. You have deserved it. You are a great president and thank you for everything you’ve done for my state and all the states and all the cities in America. Thank you, Mr. President," she said.

CNN's Brianna Keilar pressed Maloney earlier on a Tuesday debate between her and the others running in the primary for New York's deep-blue 12th Congressional District; fellow Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., and Suraj Patel.

During the debate, the moderator asked if Biden should run again in 2024. Maloney said she doesn't believe Biden is running for re-election and Nadler said it was "too early to say."

"Doesn't serve the purpose of the Democratic Party to deal with that until after the midterms," he continued. The White House has repeatedly said Biden plans to run for re-election in 2024.

Patel responded to the question before Nadler and Maloney and said he believed Biden should run again.

Keiler asked Maloney during Thursday's CNN appearance about why she believes Biden won't run.

Maloney praised Biden's accomplishments and said, "I think he’s done an incredible job and is giving us a record to run on in the ’22 elections. Let’s finish the ’22 elections before we get to ’24."

Keilar pressed further about why she believes he isn't running for re-election.

"That was just my own personal belief," she said. "But I will support him if he runs, and it’s totally his decision."

"We are all entitled to have our own information and our own beliefs, but I will support him if he runs for president. He’s already been an outstanding president," she said, praising him again.

Biden has precarious support from Democrats about running again, with several surveys showing a majority of his own party wants him to serve only one term.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., told CNN in June that they should be focused on the midterms after Bash asked if she would support him in 2024.

"You know, if the president chooses to run again in 2024, I mean, first of all, I'm focused on winning this majority right now and preserving a majority this year in 2022," she said. "So, we'll cross that bridge when we get to it… I think if the president has a vision and that's something certainly we're all willing to entertain and examine when the time comes."

"That's not a yes," Bash noted.