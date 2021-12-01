New York Dem says we are not 'in a democracy' without abortion access

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A New York Democrat said the U.S. isn't a democracy if women can't have abortions.

"We're not even in a democracy if women can't make decisions about their own bodies," Rep. Carolyn Maloney told Fox News in front of the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

"We are speaking out against any efforts to roll back Roe v. Wade," Maloney, who chairs the House Oversight and Reform Committee, said as she exited her car to join a demonstration alongside other House Democrats.

The Supreme Court heard a case Wednesday regarding a Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks. The case, Dobbs v. Jackson, could upend Roe v. Wade, which in 1973 granted women the constitutional right to abortions during the first two trimesters.

Mississippi's argument rests on the idea that existing evidence has given states enough justification to protect fetal life 15 weeks into a woman's pregnancy.

Outside of the Supreme Court, pro-life and pro-choice groups chanted and waved signs as the court heard arguments.

"Women's rights begin in the womb," one sign said.

"Stop. The. Bans," read another.

