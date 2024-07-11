Democratic officials admit having Biden concerns at Juneteenth concert: 'He seemed altered'

Some Democratic officials revealed having concerns over President Biden after seeing him at the White House's Juneteenth event, according to a new report.

Multiple people who attended the White House concert last month spoke to ABC News and admitted Biden's disastrous presidential debate against former President Trump only "confirmed" for them what they saw from the president at the Juneteenth celebration.

At the event, Biden appeared to freeze. Video showed the commander-in-chief's blank stare and still posture before Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd, put his arm around the president.

Texas State Rep. Ron Reynolds remarked, "We didn't know quite what to make of it, but we thought that it was different and that it was – he seemed altered."

He added, "Having seen him on the debate stage, it was characteristic of what I witnessed that evening at the White House…Unfortunately, it reminded me that it was maybe not a one-off or just a bad night."

Reynolds recalled conversations during the night of the Juneteenth concert with friends who agreed with him.

"We both said, 'Yeah, now we know that what we saw ... we weren't crazy, right?'" Reynolds said. "We both formed the same conclusion that what we witnessed was troubling."

Alabama State Rep. Juandalynn Givan also said she was "absolutely" concerned about Biden after attending multiple events with the president. Although she said she would still vote for Biden, Givan revealed she spoke to staffers about the issue one year prior.

"Last August, I expressed my concern to some staffers," Givan said. "I did say, you know, hey, we got to make sure that the president – we can keep him stitched together until November."

Staffers reportedly responded, "Everything is great."

A former Obama official told ABC News, under the condition of anonymity, that it was Biden's speech at the Juneteenth event that was "concerning" to him and others, and was a topic of discussion among attendees.

"I thought, 'Oh man, is there something more going on? Are they giving him enough rest? What's the issue?'" the official said. "It was like, well shoot, maybe there's more going on. It absolutely crossed my mind."

"I've seen him stutter, it wasn't that. It wasn't messing a word up, which happens to all of us," the attendee added. "It was more just really low energy, garbled words, hard to understand, and he spoke super briefly because it was clear he was just not up to it that day."

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for a comment but has yet to receive a response.

At the time, White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates said people sharing the Juneteenth video of Biden were "falsely claim[ing] someone who never stops moving in a clip ‘froze’ because they simply weren’t dancing. There are others in the video doing the same."

More than a dozen House Democrats have since called on Biden to leave the presidential race. Despite this, Biden has insisted on staying in the race.

Fox News' Maria Lencki contributed to this report.