Conserve the Culture founder Michaelah Montgomery reacted to President Biden’s Juneteenth celebration , calling into question his cognitive ability and saying she's "never seen a more lackadaisical celebration" of the day than his.

Biden appeared to freeze at a Juneteenth celebration at the White House on Monday. Video showed the commander-in-chief's blank stare and still posture before Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd, put his arm around the president.

"I'm definitely worried about the president's cognitive abilities to lead this country," Montgomery told "Jesse Watters Primetime." "When you look at everything that's going on internationally, I don't know how I could feel safe living in a country where my president doesn't seem to even know where he is, let alone be able to keep track of everything that's going on in the world."

Montgomery also took a hit at Biden’s previous messaging to the Black community .

"Joe Biden telling us we're not Black if we don't vote for him, that had a lot of us like, 'What you mean, I'm not Black?'" she told Watters. "So that started to raise a lot of questions, but then, of course, the current state of the economy is not helping. Everybody's really frustrated with the fact that they need three jobs to pay one mortgage."

The Conserve the Culture founder said she "never thought the Defund the Police movement made sense" as polling shows Black Americans do not believe police do enough to keep guns and drugs out of the community.

"There's no reason why the hood was the hood when your grandma was a child, and it looks like it's still going to be the hood when your kids have kids," she said. "You know, these people are tired of seeing their communities being run down. They're tired of seeing addiction take over their loved ones. So, yeah, they would encourage that the taxes that they pay go to better law enforcement, to better policies and to better community relations."

