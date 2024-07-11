White House official hopes Biden embarrasses himself at NATO summit so he can be forced out: Report

A White House official told The Atlantic that President Biden making a public gaffe at the NATO summit in Washington, D.C. might be fatal to his campaign.

"This is a terrible thing to say," an anonymous White House official told The Atlantic in a story published Wednesday. "But that might be the only thing that could force him out at this point, while there’s still time to rewrite the ending."

Biden's performance at the NATO summit this week has come under increased scrutiny amid concerns about the president's cognitive health and ability to serve.

NATO SUMMIT IN DC IS 'PIVOTAL' MAKE-OR-BREAK MOMENT FOR BIDEN AS SCRUTINY OVER FITNESS FOR OFFICE INTENSIFIES

"This week is pivotal for President Biden, not only because of the intense interest in what he will be saying at his press events but also because this summit provides a clear example of restored American global leadership in support of our nation’s defense," Joel Rubin, a former State Department official during the Obama administration, told Fox News Digital on Wednesday.

Atlantic columnist Mark Leibovich said that Biden was a danger to the country.

"Never underestimate the destructive power of a stubborn old narcissist with something to prove," Leibovich wrote.

"President Joe Biden, 81, is acting like one of history’s most negligent and pigheaded leaders at a crucial moment, and right now, we are all pedestrians," he added.

Biden delivered the opening speech at NATO's 75th anniversary summit in Washington D.C. on Tuesday evening.

"Today, NATO is more powerful than ever," Biden said Tuesday. "It’s good that we’re stronger than ever because this moment in history calls for our collective strength."

BIDEN DELIVERS STRONG SPEECH TOUTING NATO AMID HEALTH QUESTIONS, DEMOCRATS' CONCERNS

Despite his strong messaging at the conference, some congressional leaders have signaled that they view the summit as a test of confidence for the president himself.

Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y. , told Fox News Digital that Biden "must show the American public that he has the ability to serve out the remainder of this term, let alone a future one" as the "eyes of the world" watch the NATO summit.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Fox News' Brooke Singman and Peter Aitken contributed to this report.