A Democratic lawmaker said in an interview on Monday that kids won’t be served lunch and will be in classrooms that don’t have teachers if President Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency get their way.

"That’s the word that has to get out … Your kid may be in a classroom that doesn’t have a teacher," Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., said on Ana Cabrera Reports on MSNBC.

Trump, who campaigned on eliminating the Department of Education during the 2024 presidential election, has enlisted the help Elon Musk , founder and chief executive of SpaceX and Tesla Inc, to review the efficiency of the agency. Trump is expected to issue an executive order calling for the elimination of the department.

On Friday, Democratic lawmakers surrounded the Department of Education protesting the Trump administration over a "lack of transparency" but were denied entry by security.

During the CNN interview, DeLauro said that students will not be able to get lunch in school under Trump.

"The other piece of that is the outrage of the American public," DeLauro said. "And when you … think about there is the legal issue, but you have to think about what the, you know, what are the repercussions to American families. You take education, you’re looking at denying people school lunches."

She also said that special needs students would suffer and that Congress would fight to stop the Trump administration.

"The Congress will not let this succeed," DeLauro said. "And the courts are important… While we do not have standing to sue, we are working with the organizations that are bringing suit."

