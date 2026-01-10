Iranian hospitals overwhelmed with injuries as protests rage across Islamic Republic

Expand / Collapse search
By Greg Norman-Diamond Fox News
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo joins 'Fox & Friends Weekend' to discuss the ongoing deadly protests in Iran and President Donald Trump's warning to the ayatollah if the violence continues.

Staff at hospitals in Iran said their facilities have become overwhelmed with injuries — including of people suffering from gunshot wounds — as anti-government protests are raging across the Islamic Republic, a report said. 

A doctor from Tehran’s Farabi Hospital, which is the city’s main eye specialist center, told the BBC late Friday that the facility entered crisis mode, with emergency services slammed and non-urgent admissions suspended. 

A medic from a hospital in the city of Shiraz also told the network that large numbers of injured people were being brought in despite the hospital not having enough surgeons to treat them. He added that many of those wounded had gunshot injuries to the head and eyes, according to the BBC. 

As of Saturday, the death toll in the protests has grown to at least 72 people killed and over 2,300 others detained, according to the U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency.

WHO WOULD RULE IRAN IF THE ISLAMIC REPUBLIC FALLS?

Person on motorcycle near burning vehicle in Tehran, Iran

A vehicle burns during protests in Tehran, Iran, on Jan. 8, 2026.  (Khosh Iran/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

The protests began late last month with shopkeepers and bazaar merchants demonstrating against accelerating inflation and the collapse of the rial, which lost about half its value against the dollar last year. Inflation topped 40% in December. The unrest soon spread to universities and provincial cities, with young men clashing with security forces. 

At a press conference in Washington, D.C., on Friday, President Donald Trump said Iran was facing mounting pressure.  

"Iran’s in big trouble," Trump said. "It looks to me that the people are taking over certain cities that nobody thought were really possible just a few weeks ago. We’re watching the situation very carefully."

Trump warned that the United States would respond forcefully if the regime resorts to mass violence. "We’ll be hitting them very hard where it hurts. And that doesn’t mean boots on the ground, but it means hitting them very, very hard where it hurts." 

INSIDE THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION'S EFFORT TO QUICKLY REACH AUDIENCES BEHIND MEDIA WALLS IN VENEZUELA, IRAN

Iran protests

Protesters gather as vehicles burn, amid evolving anti-government unrest, in Tehran, Iran, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video released on Jan. 9, 2026.  (Social Media/via Reuters)

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has signaled a coming clampdown, despite U.S. warnings, according to The Associated Press. 

Tehran escalated its threats Saturday, with the Iran’s attorney general, Mohammad Movahedi Azad, warning that anyone taking part in protests will be considered an "enemy of God," a death-penalty charge. The statement carried by Iranian state television said even those who "helped rioters" would face the charge.

"Prosecutors must carefully and without delay, by issuing indictments, prepare the grounds for the trial and decisive confrontation with those who, by betraying the nation and creating insecurity, seek foreign domination over the country," the statement read. "Proceedings must be conducted without leniency, compassion or indulgence." 

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio offered support for the protesters.

Iranians block street, stand among debris in Kermanshah, Iran

Iranians gather while blocking a street during a protest in Kermanshah, Iran on Jan. 8, 2026.  (Kamran/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

"The United States supports the brave people of Iran," Rubio wrote Saturday on X. 

Fox News’ Efrat Lachter and The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

