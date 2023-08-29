Democratic Colorado governor calls Gadsden flag a 'proud symbol' of Revolution in response to viral video

After being urged to respond to the news that a young student at a Colorado charter school was kicked out of class for having a Gadsden Flag patch on his backpack, Gov. Jared Polis, D-Colo., took to social media to defend the flag as a "proud symbol of the American revolution."

Conservatives on social media replied by urging the governor to do something about the school disciplining the student for displaying the famous "Don’t tread on me" flag.

Polis made his comments on X – formerly known as Twitter – Tuesday, after video went viral depicting a 12-year-old student of The Vanguard School in Colorado Springs in a meeting with a school administrator and his mother after he was removed from class for having the flag on his backpack.

During the meeting, which appeared to be filmed by the student’s mother, the school staff member informed them both that young Jaiden would not be allowed to return to class because the patch may be problematic for other students because of its "origins with slavery."

Jaiden’s mother debated with the school staff member throughout the meeting, arguing that the flag originated during the American Revolution as a symbol of the 13 colonies’ fight against the British Crown and did not promote slavery.

Still, the school staffer insisted, "the bag can’t go back if it’s got the patch on it, cause we can’t have that in and around other kids."

The faculty member then told Jaiden’s mother that The Vanguard School’s Director of Operations, Jeff Yocum, could help her better understand the policy.

Email correspondence between the mother and Yocum revealed the director’s stance that the Gadsden Flag has been associated with racist groups, and has been interpreted by some as a racially-charged symbol, thus justifying the policy.

Once news of this video and this subsequent correspondence made it to social media, it generated backlash from conservatives who demanded Gov. Polis to speak about it.

After influencer The Redheaded Libertarian and Connor Boyack – the author and activist who broke Jaiden’s story – asked Polis to weigh in, the governor replied on X.

Polis posted, "Obviously the Gadsden flag is a proud symbol of the American revolution and a iconic warning to Britain or any government not to violate the liberties of Americans. It appears on popular American medallions and challenge coins through today and Ben Franklin also adopted it to symbolize the union of the 13 colonies."

The governor added, "It’s a great teaching moment for a history lesson!"

Despite the post appearing to defend the legacy of the flag, more users demanded that Polis take action against the school for attempting to punish Jaiden.

The Spectator contributing editor Stephen L. Miller posted, "Perhaps you [can] educate your educators then."

Pro-life outlet LifeNews.com added, "Now hold the school accountable."

Author M. Rothmus replied to Polis, saying, "Teaching moments are very important in a country where its educators are shaming children into hating their country and their history. But more importantly, a grave injustice has happened in your state. What will you personally do to make Jaiden whole again?"

And The RedHeaded Libertarian asked, "Are you going to make sure the school actually teaches this history instead of calling it racist and kicking out 12 year olds?"

Governor Polis’ office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

