Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Dem assemblyman Ron Kim calls out Andrew Cuomo's 'biggest criminal act'

Ron Kim says lucrative book deal at heart of Cuomo's 'public fraud'

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Ron Kim: Cuomo’s biggest crime was ‘public fraud’ Video

Ron Kim: Cuomo’s biggest crime was ‘public fraud’

The New York assemblyman discusses Gov. Cuomo’s suppression of COVID-19 nursing home data on ‘Fox & Friends’

New York Democratic Assemblyman Ron Kim joined "Fox & Friends" Wednesday with Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean to react to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation. 

CUOMO RESIGNS: NEW YORK DEMOCRAT WHOM GOVERNOR PROMISED TO 'DESTROY' CALLS FOR NURSING HOME ACCOUNTABILITY

RON KIM: His biggest criminal act, in my opinion, is committing public fraud. He suppressed—he ordered his people to suppress life and death data at the peak of the pandemic. Information that could have been used to legislate, to save people’s lives—he took that away from us because he was chasing down a $5.1 million dollar book deal. That is criminal.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW 

Janice Dean and Ron Kim detail threats made against them by Gov. Cuomo and his associates Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.