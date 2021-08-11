Dem assemblyman Ron Kim calls out Andrew Cuomo's 'biggest criminal act'

New York Democratic Assemblyman Ron Kim joined "Fox & Friends" Wednesday with Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean to react to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation.

CUOMO RESIGNS: NEW YORK DEMOCRAT WHOM GOVERNOR PROMISED TO 'DESTROY' CALLS FOR NURSING HOME ACCOUNTABILITY

RON KIM: His biggest criminal act, in my opinion, is committing public fraud. He suppressed—he ordered his people to suppress life and death data at the peak of the pandemic. Information that could have been used to legislate, to save people’s lives—he took that away from us because he was chasing down a $5.1 million dollar book deal. That is criminal.

