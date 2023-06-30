Democrat lawmaker torched over shocking 'f--- the suburbs' statement: A 'basket of deplorables' moment

A Wisconsin Democrat sparked fierce backlash after boldly voicing her opinion on the spread of crime out of big cities. "Outnumbered" panelists pulled no punches when discussing State Sen. LaTonya Johnson’s suggestion to "f--- the suburbs."

Johnson made the statement on the state’s Senate floor during a debate over increased funding for police as city crime makes its way to quiet suburbs.

"To say that these additional police are needed because crime is spilling out into the suburbs. What about these babies who are being lost right in their own cities?" she began Wednesday.

"F--- the suburbs, because they don't know a God damn thing about how life is in the city."

WISCONSIN'S GOP-CONTROLLED SENATE APPROVES 2-YEAR BUDGET THAT CUTS TAXES, FUNDING FOR UNIVERSITY OF WI

"Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany characterized Johnson’s comments as a "basket of deplorables" moment.

"You’re just going to cast away part of society. We’re constituents, we're Americans, those of us who live in the suburbs," McEnany said. "But also it’s just politically dumb. Suburban women are a powerhouse voting bloc."

McEnany made the point that Biden’s presidential victory, in large part, can be attributed to the suburban vote.

"So this suburban women cohort, that we on the right will try to court, you're just going to toss them aside? F the suburbs? Go with that. See how it works out," she said.

Ian Prior, senior adviser at America First Legal, added that crime needs to be addressed regardless of where it occurs.

He said Johnson’s statement is dangerous.

COLLEGE PROFESSOR CALLS AMERICAN FLAG A SOURCE OF ANXIETY, FEAR: ‘PATRIOTISM QUICKLY SLIPS INTO NATIONALISM’

"Crime is spilling into the suburbs because of the policies that these kind of lawmakers support," Prior explained, referring to progressive soft-on-crime initiatives.

Dr. Janette Nesheiwat first hit at Johnson for her lack of class on the Senate floor before arguing that the spread of crime will continue until lawmakers begin to care about the well-being of their constituents.

"She needs to understand that the reason why the crime is spreading to the suburbs is because these criminals are not being held accountable," Nesheiwat said.

Fox News’ Julie Banderas called Johnson’s remarks ignorant and explained why she’s wrong entirely.

"During the pandemic, how many people actually moved out of cities – just like myself – into the suburbs?" she asked.

"We do know what the city is all about. That's the whole reason why we moved out. Don't you dare insult the intelligence of suburban moms or suburban dads, suburbanites period," Banderas continued.

"It’s an insult to the American people and to all citizens, whether you live in the city or the suburbs."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP