Democrat tears into AOC, radical dems on past bail reform comments following Waukesha tragedy

Former Democratic New York Assemblyman Dov Hikind tore into progressive democrats including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib Tuesday on ‘Fox & Friends First' for their past comments on bail reform in the wake of the Waukesha parade tragedy.

WAUKESHA PARADE HORROR MADE POSSIBLE BY LEFT-WING DISTRICT ATTORNEYS' ATTEMPTS AT BAIL REFORM, CRITICS SAY

DOV HIKIND: It’s beyond belief what’s going on. These elected officials should be arrested for negligence. They are responsible for caring more about the criminals than they care about the civilians, than they care about you, me, and everyone else. People being arrested again and again back into the streets. What does that do to law enforcement? What does that do to the rest of us? They are pathetic. It is shameful, it is disgusting what is going on. People committing crimes again and again? 50 pages of records of crimes committed before the individual in Wisconsin is finally, you know $5 million bail, those people who were murdered by that individual. Do you know who’s responsible? The DA should be arrested.

