NFL's 'Man of God' linebacker has message of hope for fellow Americans

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis is known for being a leader of the Saints' defense but also for wearing his faith on his sleeve — or in his case on his forehead.

Last year, Davis made national headlines after he was fined by the NFL for a uniform violation for wearing a headband displaying the phrase "Man of God."

Davis accepted fault while appealing the fine. But he also started selling “Man of God” and “Woman of God” headbands and pledging 100 percent of the proceeds to St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson, Miss.

The league eventually repealed the fine, and Davis raised over $120,000 for the local Mississippi hospital.

Now Davis is back — reiterating his mantra of perseverance and faith amid the coronavirus pandemic, in a new episode of Fox Nation's "Bible Study: Messages of Hope."

"Life is 10 percent what happens to you and 90 percent how you respond to it," said Davis. "This is totally unexpected and a time like no other... frankly, everybody is ready for it to be over, we can just be hopeful and know that we're going make it to the other side."

"The Bible tells us in Romans 8:28 that all things work together for good for those called according to his purpose," he continued. "It doesn't say that all things will be good, but all things work together for good."

"We don't know what good will come out on the other side. But we know that all things work together for good... This situation shows us how very much not in control we are, but God is always in control and he has a plan."

Davis also encouraged Americans to make the most out of this unprecedented time and reflect on the aspects of their lives for which they can thankful.

"While things are going slow, just look around you and see there's so much that you can be grateful for," concluded Davis, "Having a roof over your head. Having food to eat. Having loved ones around you. This has slowed us down a lot and don't take that for granted."

To hear more from Demario Davis, watch his full interview with Fox Nation's Raymond Arroyo, during which he discussed his tumultuous childhood, how prison time transformed his life and his journey to faith.

And watch more messages of encouragement from folks like Samaritan's Purse President Franklin Graham, Living Proof Ministries' Beth Moore, Fox News' Shannon Bream, Rachel Campos Duffy and others on "Bible Study: Messages of Hope."

