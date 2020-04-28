Terry Bradshaw on COVID-19 fight: 'As a believer in this nation ... we will get through this'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Hall of Fame Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and "Fox NFL Sunday" host Terry Bradshaw joined Fox Nation to share a message of encouragement for his fellow Americans during the coronavirus pandemic.

The NFL great recited a quote of Wintley Phipps, who is a minister and Grammy-nominated gospel singer.

"It is in the quiet crucible of your personal private sufferings that your noblest dreams are born," said Bradshaw, "and God's greatest gifts are given in compensation for what you've been through."

"As a believer in this nation, in its leadership and in its people, we will get through this," Bradshaw continued on Fox Nation's “Bible Study: Messages of Hope.”

"When we're through this, we're going to have learned a great lesson in life and we're going to learn how great people are. And we need to get our faith back. We need to get our faith back in human beings. And we can do that. All of us together."

"So hang in there," Bradshaw concluded, "Stay prayerful, stay caring. And please do the right things to get this pandemic passed so we can move on with life as we once knew it."

