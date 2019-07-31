Dem presidential hopeful Delaney says Warren, Sanders making 'fairy tale' promises that won't ever happen

Democratic presidential candidate John Delaney doubled down on his attack against progressive candidates Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, saying their impossible “fairy tale” promises will never happen.

The former Maryland congressman, who took on Warren specifically on the Democratic debate stage on Tuesday, appeared on “Fox and Friends” Wednesday morning reiterating his message of being a moderate Democrat standing against the rising tide of far-left policies in the primary.

HUCKABEE PRAISES JOHN DELANEY'S DEBATE PERFORMANCE, 'ENDORSES' MARIANNE WILLIAMSON

“Either vote for someone who wants to solve problems and has ideas that are workable ... or do we nominate someone who's got a bunch of fairy tale economics or impossible promises, none of which will ever happen,” Delaney said. 'As I said, they'll turn off the independent voters and get the president reelected, in my opinion."

"Either vote for someone who wants to solve problems and has ideas that are workable ... or do we nominate someone who's got a bunch of fairy tale economics or impossible promises, none of which will ever happen." — John Delaney

Delaney, who’s polling at just a fraction of Warren and has an uphill battle to ensure he qualifies for later debates, said Warren isn’t the only one proposing impossible solutions.

“It's not just Elizabeth Warren, it's Bernie Sanders. If you take what they're saying to an extreme, what's next?” he asked. “Free vacations, free housing, free everything. I mean, at some point we do have to pay for these things.”

During the debate, Delaney drew the ire of progressives after saying “Democrats win when we run on real solutions, not impossible promises. When we run on things that are workable, not fairy tale economics.”

Warren attracted applause after firing back, saying “I don’t understand why anybody goes to all the trouble of running for president of the United States just to talk about what we really can’t do and shouldn’t fight for. I don’t get it.”

DAN GAINOR: DEBATE DRAMA -- MARIANNE WILLIAMSON SCORES WITH ATTACKS ON 'DARK PSYCHIC FORCES,' GOOGLE GOES NUTS

But Delaney said Warren’s response was a “dishonest, kind of lazy” statement that shows “the problem with the extreme left of the party.”

“When you point out obvious flaws in the things they're talking about, they say, well, that's a Republican talking point,” he said. “And I'm like, no, it's actually a fact that you should be able to defend.”

“I think the same thing with Elizabeth Warren. When I point out that the things she's proposing are fairy tale economics, she says, oh, you're not being ambitious enough.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He added: “if you actually look at the things I’m proposing, which is to actually create universal health care where every American has health care as a basic right, but we allow people to have choices, that doesn't sound like a plan that's not ambitious, that actually sounds like a plan that I’ll have to work incredibly hard and use every ounce of political capital to potentially get done.

“So I think it's just kind of lazy and a dishonest response to people who don't feel comfortable defending these kind of crazy proposals.”