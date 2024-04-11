Deck stacked against Trump in 'politically driven' hush money case: Gregg Jarrett

Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett joined "Fox & Friends" Thursday to break down "politically driven" legal attacks against former President Trump after a New York court rejected his third push to delay his hush money trial.

NEW YORK APPEALS COURT DENIES TRUMP MOTION TO DELAY HUSH-MONEY TRIAL, SETTING UP JURY SELECTION FOR NEXT WEEK

GREG JARRETT: Trump is fighting for a fair trial and an impartial jury. That's his constitutional right under the Sixth Amendment. But in Manhattan, as you say, the deck is stacked against him. You've got a biased judge, a jury pool dominated by Trump-hating New Yorkers. He's right, I think, to demand that the trial judge recuse himself because his adult daughter has a vested interest in her father's case. She runs a Democratic consulting firm that solicited tens of millions of dollars by citing her father's case. She has a financial interest in the outcome. And under ethical rules, that's a disqualifying conflict of interest. And Trump's other challenge is based on immunity, which is, of course, under review by the U.S. Supreme Court. Some of the allegations and evidence against him in the New York case took place while he was president. Why not wait until the high court decides that issue? Oral arguments are in just a couple of weeks, but there is a rush to convict Trump in advance of the election.

They are oblivious. And I think they are delusional. These indictments all have one common denominator. They're politically driven and Americans see this for what it is – an abuse of our legal system meant to interfere in the presidential election. But polls show it's backfiring, only solidifying Trump's support. And voters see him really as a villain – not as a villain, rather, but as a victim of unscrupulous political enemies who are weaponizing the law.

A New York Appeals Court rejected Trump’s motion to delay his trial on charges stemming from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s hush-money payments investigation.

