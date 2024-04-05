Trump files motion requesting judge in hush money trial be recused amid daughter's Democrat-affiliated work

Former President Trump and his legal team have filed a motion requesting that Judge Juan Merchan be recused from the trial on hush money allegations due to his daughter's Democrat-affiliated political work and his alleged "hostility" against the 2024 presumptive Republican presidential nominee.

Trump’s lawyers said in a 37-page motion filed Friday aftertnoon that Merchan’s daughter, Loren Merchan, "has a direct financial interest in these proceedings by virtue of her ownership stake and leadership role at Authentic Campaigns, Inc."

Trump’s lawyers said that company "services exclusively Democrat clients" and is the "#21 ranked vendor in the country in connection with the 2024 election.

Merchan is presiding over the trial stemming from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s investigation into alleged hush money payments ahead of the 2016 election.

"In 2019, Ms. Merchan made public statements during a podcast regarding a conversation with Your Honor that reflect bias against President Trump from both speakers in that exchange," Trump’s lawyers wrote Friday. "Consistent with that conversation, President Biden and Vice President Harris are long-term clients of Authentic and Ms. Merchan, along with many other politicians and entities who are actively campaigning and advocating against President Trump right now."

Trump attorneys also said at least six of Authentic’s clients "used fundraising solicitations that referenced this case around the time of the Indictment, President Trump’s arraignment, or following the Court’s denial of President Trump’s recusal motion."

"Authentic’s clients disbursed more than $18 million to the company between the return of the Indictment and the present," Trump attorneys wrote. "It is industry practice that Authentic would receive percentages based on funds raised and recipient engagement, and Ms. Merchan has had an ownership stake and leadership role in the company while this case is pending."

Trump's attorney also alleged the judge has been hostile towards Trump, and blasted his move to impose a gag order over the presumptive Republican nominee.

"Your Honor also recently issued and expanded a gag order that improperly restricts President Trump’s constitutionally protected campaign speech, which has the effect of shielding the Court and Ms. Merchan from legitimate public criticism based on the evidence discussed in this motion that is relevant to the 2024 election," Trump attorneys wrote.

"For the reasons described above, President Trump respectfully submits that the Court must recuse itself as a matter of constitutional due process and Judiciary Law § 14, and that recusal is also appropriate in light of appearances of impropriety," Trump attorneys wrote.

The trial is set to begin in New York City on April 15 with jury selection.

Trump pleaded not guilty to all 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.