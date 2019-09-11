Jesse Watters: Debra Messing needs 'Twitter vacation' after retweeting claim Ivanka is a 'national security threat'

"Will & Grace" co-star Debra Messing should take a hiatus from social media after taking a second jab at the Trump family in two weeks, according to Jesse Watters.

Messing retweeted a message from author Sarah Kendzior that alleged Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner are "national security threats," Watters said Wednesday on "The Five."

"I think Debra Messing should just stay off Twitter," he said.

"Take the 'L' from last week, cool off, listen to your group -- your entourage knows what's best. I would go on a little hiatus -- call it a Twitter vacation -- then come back refreshed and then you can kind of dip your toes back in."

COMEDIAN MICHAEL LOFTUS: 'WILL & GRACE' STARS WEREN'T MISUNDERSTOOD IN ANTI-TRUMP TWEETS

Initially, Russian-born world chess champion Garry Kasparov -- a critic of both President Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin -- tweeted about the departure of National Security Adviser John Bolton.

You may disagree with Ambassador John Bolton's beliefs more than I do, but at least he believed in something other than the cult of Trump. Autocrats don't trust anyone they don't control 100 percent," Kasparov tweeted.

Kendzior retweeted Kasparov, writing: "This is exactly right. It's also why way more attention needs to be paid to Ivanka and Kushner, who are both national security threats."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Messing retweeted Kenzior's and Kasparov's chain.

On "The Five," host Juan Williams said celebrities of any political ideology get paid too much attention when they make controversial or politically charged remarks.

"I'm on their side of the aisle and I think these people have no relevance to a political conversation," he said, adding the same is true for right-leaning celebrities Jon Voight, Clint Eastwood and Kid Rock.

Last week, Messing made headlines for appearing to seek the names of donors from a Beverly Hills, Calif. Trump campaign fundraiser.