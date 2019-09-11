Rush Limbaugh: Liberal politicians don't want to fix homelessness, they want to use it against capitalism

Liberal politicians are allowing the homeless crisis to continue so they can use it as an example of why capitalism doesn't work, according to conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh.

"The reason the left doesn’t really want to clean this up, you know why?" Limbaugh asked on his radio show Wednesday. "Why do you think the left loves homelessness, tent cities? Because to them they can point and say, 'See, capitalism doesn’t work, look at these people.' That’s exactly why.

"They’ll look at all poverty, they’ll look at all degrees of people living in poverty...and they’ll they say, 'See? This is what capitalism does.'"

LA PUSH TO DEVELOP SKID ROW PROMPTS NEW CLASHES IN CALIFORNIA'S HOMELESS CRISIS

Limbaugh was discussing the president's move to tackle the homeless issues in California, in particular in Los Angeles.

White House officials, along with staff from the Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Domestic Policy Council, are in California to meet with officials in Los Angeles and other urban areas on the issue, Fox News reported.

The radio host took credit for suggesting President Trump address the issue earlier this summer and said Democrats don't want to acknowledge the failures of their policies.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"That’s why they don’t fix it. Not to mention they don’t want to call attention to their own policies is the reason," Limbaugh said. "The homeless are meant to show us every day what a failure capitalism is."

Fox News' Andrew O'Reilly contributed to this report.