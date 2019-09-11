Don Lemon jokes CNN colleague Chris Cuomo has a diet of ‘steroids and tequila’

Liberal CNN host Don Lemon mocked his physically fit colleague Chris Cuomo for being on a strict diet of “steroids and tequila.”

During his Tuesday night appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," Lemon was asked what Cuomo – a known workout buff – eats, other than “raw meat” that can be consumed with his hands.

“Besides steroids? I’m kidding, Chris. Wait a minute, maybe I’m not,” he joked. “Steroids and tequila.”

CNN HAS BAD WEEK AMID APRIL RYAN, CHRIS CUOMO AND DON LEMON NEWS: ‘IT WAS QUITE EMBARRASSING’

Lemon said that his mother’s favorite CNN host is Cuomo, who is apparently friends with the entire Lemon family.

“They hang out,” Lemon said.

TRUMP MOCKS CNN’S CHRIS CUOMO OVER VIRAL VIDEO: ‘I THOUGHT CHRIS WAS FREDO ALSO’

Kimmel said Cuomo seemed like a “very intense guy,” before pivoting to digging for info about Lemon’s upcoming wedding.

“He’s a big, strong, scary-ish guy,” Kimmel said of Cuomo.

Last month, the ”Cuomo Prime Time” namesake apologized after video of him threatening a man who called him “Fredo” went viral. The CNN host is the younger brother of Andrew Cuomo, the Democratic governor of New York. He didn’t appreciate being referred to as “Fredo,” a reference to Fredo Corleone, the weak and facile brother in the movie “The Godfather,” and launched a profanity-filled rant.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lemon and Cuomo are known to be close friends and they often make news when sharing the screen for the handoff in between their ratings-challenged CNN programs. Both liberal hosts have also made headlines off-camera, as Lemon was accused in a civil suit of assault on the heels of Cuomo’s viral “Fredo” video.

Lemon spent the first portion of his sit down with Kimmel complaining about President Trump and declaring that he has a "No Trump" policy with his fiancé whenever he's not working

"I don't even follow him anymore," Lemon said. "Because it's too much. You can be informed without being inundated."

Fox News’ Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.