Deadspin refers to White fans watching Black NBA players as 'White supremacy'

'Sports only serve as an escape from society if you’re white,' Carron J. Phillips wrote

By Brandon Gillespie | Fox News
Deadspin, a left-wing sports news site, referred to White fans watching Black players compete in the NBA playoffs as "white supremacy" on Monday.

"White fans were entertained by Black athletes a day after a racist killed Black people in Buffalo — this is what white supremacy looks like," the liberal site tweeted Monday, including a link to a column with the same headline.

Left-wing sports news site Deadspin wrote in a May 16, 2022 tweet that White fans watching Black NBA players compete a day following the Buffalo shooting was what "white supremacy" looked like. (Screenshot/Twitter)

DEADSPIN RIPPED FOR REFERRING TO ESPN'S SAGE STEELE AS ‘THE BLACK CANDACE OWENS,’ DELETING AND REPOSTING TWEET

The column, written by Deadspin's Carron J. Phillips, claimed, "Sports only serve as an escape from society if you're white," the Black players on the four teams competing in Sunday's playoff games "had to play" despite the Buffalo shooting happening just one day prior, and "no one seemed to care or ask them about it."

Phillips recalled that in the summer of 2020, "the NBA had ‘Black Lives Matter’ on the floor, players had social justice slogans on their uniforms, and Adam Silver was allowing — think about that for a second — Black people to kneel because the police love shooting Black people, the NBA — and the WNBA — were prioritizing the humanity of their players." Now, he complained, reporters weren't even asking the players about issues outside the game, mentioning the shooting and the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade as examples.

"When you’re a Black athlete in America, competing at the highest level as a form of entertainment to the rest of the world, all the while knowing that the majority of the people that cheer for you don’t think your life matters, may be the hardest part of the game that you work at that a reporter will never ask about," Phillips wrote.

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) is fouled by New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in New Orleans, Friday, April 22, 2022.  (AP Photo/Michael DeMocker)

DEADSPIN UNDER FIRE AFTER SECOND EMBARRASSING RACE MISTAKE IN AS MANY MONTHS: ‘GLARING EXAMPLE OF LAZINESS’

Critics took to social media to blast Deadspin over the tweet and the column, with some accusing the site of "racism," and others mocking it as "clickbait."

"'Integrated sports is white supremacy' is not what I was expecting to read today," tweeted Matt Rinaldi, Chairman of the Republican Party of Texas, while conservative commentator Jason Rantz wrote, "You have to have shame to feel it but man… y’all are the absolute dumbest people."

"This site used to do actual, provocative journalism & now it's clickbait. Mission accomplished I guessed [sic] since it's trending. Not denying our countries [sic] racial issues but questioning why sideline reporters aren't asking male basketball players about Roe v. Wade is asinine," wrote sports commentator Zach Borg. 

Fantasy sports guru Dave Loughran wrote that he had "love and respect" for the game and the players while referring to Phillip's headline as "insane."

Tablet CTO Noam Blum criticized left-wing news site Deadspin in a May 16, 2022 tweet after it claimed White fans watching Black NBA players compete following the Buffalo shooting was "white supremacy." (Screenshot/Twitter)

"Can you please compare the salary of those 'black' athletes and the 'white' fans?" tweeted Republican Florida congressional candidate Erick Aguilar.

"A flat, reductive, insulting, divisive worldview that’s also being exploited for cheap clickbait profit," wrote Tablet CTO Noam Blum, while writer Emmanuel Rincón tweeted, "Congratulations this is the most racist post I have read this month."

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.