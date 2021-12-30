Deadspin ripped for referring to ESPN's Sage Steele as 'the Black Candace Owens,' deleting and reposting tweet

Left-wing sports site Deadspin was ripped by critics Thursday after it referred to ESPN anchor Sage Steele as "the Black Candace Owens" on Twitter.

"IDIOT OF THE YEAR #6: Sage Steele, the Black Candace Owens," the tweet read, inferring that Owens, a Black conservative commentator, was a White person.

The tweet was later deleted and replaced with another tweet that read, "IDIOT OF THE YEAR #6: Sage Steele, the Candace Owens of ESPN," an apparent reference to Steele, who identifies as biracial, being referred to as "the Candace Owens of ESPN" during an October appearance on former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler's podcast.

ESPN'S SAGE STEELE PULLED OFF AIR AFTER KNOCKING COMPANY'S VACCINE MANDATE, COMMENTS ON OBAMA'S RACE

Critics took to social media to blast Deadspin, with Steele herself tweeting a "thumbs-up" emoji, and others referring to the publication's original tweet as "racist nonsense."

ESPN'S SAGE STEELE SLAMS NETWORK'S ‘SICK,’ ‘SCARY’ VACCINE MANDATE, SAYS SHE GOT THE SHOT BEFORE DEADLINE

Writer Clay Travis jokingly referred to Deadspin's tweet as "amazing work", while Owens herself described it as "unreal." Other critics referred to Deadspin as the actual "idiot."

CLAY TRAVIS: ESPN'S SUSPENSION OF SAGE STEELE ‘ABSOLUTE MADNESS’

Others offered words of encouragement for Steele, with some calling her "one of the best show hosts," and others suggesting she was doing a great job.

"Personally, you are my FAVORITE 'idiot' … love you," wrote fellow ESPN anchor Ashley Brewer.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Steele previously became the focus of intense criticism from the left when she questioned why former President Barack Obama would choose to identify as "Black" on the U.S. Census form when he was raised by his White mother and White grandmother and not his Black father.

She has also been heavily critical of ESPN's vaccine mandate for its employees.

Earlier this year, MSNBC's Tiffany Cross referred to Steele was an example of a Black media personality that wasn't an authentic Black voice.

"I’m sure someone is giving themselves a diversity pat on the back by having that modern-day minstrel show, Sage, Stepin Fetchit on the airwaves, spewing her continued nonsense," Cross said.