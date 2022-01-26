Dead Poets Society comes alive again in Fox Nation's 'Who Can Forget 1989 at the Movies?'

It was the film that brought expressions like carpe diem and O Captain! My Captain! into the homes and hearts of Americans everywhere. In June 1989, Dead Poets Society, a box office success that earned several accolades - including the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay - saw its theatrical release.



"Halfway through the year a movie is released that, in my opinion, reveals Robin Williams as one of the best actors of the decade," said FOX Business' Liz Claman in the ‘Who Can Forget?’ episode that serves to relive the best movies of 1989.



Set exactly 30 years prior at a fictional elite conservative boarding school in Vermont, Dead Poets Society tells the story of a new English teacher, John Keating [Williams], who teaches his students to seize the day and live anew through the poetry of the past.

"Medicine, law, business, engineering, these are all noble pursuits, and necessary to sustain life. But poetry, beauty, romance, love, these are what we stay alive for." - Robin Williams as John Keating, ‘Dead Poets Society’ (1989)