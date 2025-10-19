Expand / Collapse search
Media

Actor Robert de Niro surprises MSNBC panel with f-bomb on live TV

That Academy Award winner promoted the nationwide 'No Kings' protests against Trump over the weekend

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Actor Robert De Niro drops a f-bomb on MSNBC's The Weekend

Actor Robert De Niro described on MSNBC how he admired New York Attorney General Letitia James for sending a "f--- you" message to President Donald Trump.

Actor Robert De Niro surprised MSNBC’s "The Weekend" panel after dropping an f-bomb during Sunday’s show while describing Democratic pushback against President Donald Trump.

De Niro appeared on the show to discuss the recent "No Kings" protests that took place nationwide on Saturday and the Democratic Party’s messaging strategy. The "Taxi Driver" actor largely complimented members of the party, including recently indicted New York Attorney General Letitia James, for standing against Trump.

"There’s something," De Niro said. "I like Hakeem Jeffries. I like…Chuck Schumer, Adam Schiff, they’re all great, strong. I like what Letitia James is doing. She’s fighting back. She’s saying, ‘f--- you!’" 

Robert De Niro talking and Donald Trump walking

Robert De Niro told MSNBC that he admired New York Attorney General Letitia James for standing up to President Donald Trump. (Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images, left, Justin Lane-Pool/Getty Images, right.)

After an audible reaction from host Jonathan Capehart, De Niro continued, "I’m sorry. This is where we are. It’s what she’s saying. ‘This is it. I will not be taken down by this person. I am not afraid of him.’ And God bless her for that. And that’s how other people have to be."

De Niro had previously promoted the "No Kings" protests in an Instagram video that also featured explicit language.

Robert De Niro on "The Tonight Show"

Robert De Niro promoted the "No Kings" protests on Instagram. (Rosalind O'Connor/NBC via Getty Images)

"The original ‘No Kings’ protest was 250 years ago," De Niro said. "Americans decided they didn’t want to live under the rule of King George III. They declared their independence and fought a bloody war for democracy. We’ve had two and a half centuries of democracy since then. Often challenging, sometimes messy, always essential, and we fought in two World Wars to preserve it."

He continued, "Now we have a would-be king who wants to take it away? King Donald I. F-- that. We are rising up again this time, nonviolently raising our voices to declare ‘No Kings.’"

No Kings protest in Los Angeles

Hundreds of thousands of people demonstrated nationwide in "No Kings" protests on Saturday. (Ringo Chiu/AFP via Getty Images)

Nearly 2,000 protests were planned nationwide across many major U.S. cities including Atlanta, Portland and Washington, D.C., on Saturday. At least 100,000 people were believed to have attended the protest in New York City’s Times Square.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.

