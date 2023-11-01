DC announces plans to hand out free car tracking tags in response to increased thefts

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and the city's metropolitan police announced the launch of a program that will provide drivers free digital tracking tags for their vehicles in the event they are stolen.

Drivers in selected police service areas (PSAs) of the District, where police have seen the greatest spike in vehicle theft, will get a free tracking tag to install in their vehicles. The tracker is designed to help the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) in combating crime, allowing them to locate and recover stolen vehicles and then hold the perpetrators responsible.

As of Nov. 1, 2023, overall crime in D.C. saw a 27% increase between 2022 and 2033. Motor vehicle theft, specifically, saw a 101% increase in the same time period, according to MPD data. There was also a 70% increase in robberies, a 31% increase in homicides and a 21% increase in theft.

The tracking tag initiative is part a "multifaceted approach" by the city to combine legislation, community engagement, and technology to enhance public safety and hold criminals accountable, according to a press release.

"Last week, we introduced legislation to address recent crime trends; this week, we are equipping residents with technology that will allow MPD to address these crimes, recover vehicles, and hold people accountable," Mayor Bowser said. "We have had success with similar programs where we make it easier for the community and MPD to work together – from our Private Security Camera Incentive Program to the wheel lock distribution program – and we will continue to use all the tools we have, and add new tools, to keep our city safe."

Acting Chief of Police Pamela A. Smith said the goal of the program is to not just "prevent carjackings and motor vehicle thefts, but also to ensure swift law enforcement action when these incidents occur."

"These tracking devices allow our officers and detectives to be better positioned to quickly locate stolen vehicles, recover property, and gather vital evidence for investigations," she added.

The District has implemented other initiatives, including a wheel-lock distribution program, a partnership with Hyundai to upgrade over 1,100 vehicles with new anti-theft software and a dash cam distribution program for local rideshare and mobile delivery drivers.

In 2022, there were an estimated 1,001,967 car thefts in the U.S., which was a 7% increase compared to 2021, according to a report for the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB). It was the first time in 14 years that the number topped 1 million.

D.C., in particular, has been criticized over the rising crime rates, especially the hike in the number of carjackings in recent months. The Washington Post editorial board criticized the city's police pursuit policy, calling it "too restrictive," allowing carjackers to get away with their crimes at higher rate than ever before.

"There have been 827 carjackings in the city so far this year (through Oct. 29)," The Post editorial read. "At this point of the year, the District has doubled last year’s number and has six times as many as in 2019."

"No single tool will prevent all carjackings, but the number of victims will keep rising if police can’t pursue criminals when the risk of doing so would be low," the editorial concluded.

The move to car tracking tags prompted backlash from political commentators and DC residents, alike.

"Put criminals in prison. In DC carjackers get a slap on the wrist. It's shameful," Christina Pushaw, the rapid response director for Gov. Ron DeSantis' presidential campaign commented.

"DC has gotten so bad the city is now handing out free air tags to track your car when it is inevitably stolen," Alec Sears, digital strategist for the GOP, posted on X.

"Unable to stop crime, the nation's capital city is giving residents free tracking tags so they can keep up with their car after it's been carjacked. Nice," the communication director for Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., Abigail Jackson wrote.



