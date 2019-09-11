David Webb stops vacation to respond to Jemele Hill's call for black athletes to leave 'white' colleges

Fox Nation host David Webb interrupted his vacation to respond to former ESPN host Jemele Hill's call for black college athletes to leave predominantly white schools.

"There are those who would drag us backward for their own perverted reasons, under the umbrella of progressive segregation, and not surprisingly, wrapped in a lie of moving our nation forward," said Webb on "Reality Check with David Webb."

Hill's recent article in The Atlantic, titled "It's Time for Black Athletes to Leave White Colleges," argues that black athletes should not help drive money and attention to “predominately white universities,” while historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) struggle financially.

She writes that mostly white schools’ multibillion-dollar revenues have been built on the “exertions of (uncompensated) black athletes," claiming that an elite black athlete attending a historically black college raises awareness of the institutions, whose combined endowments are less than a tenth of Harvard’s.

Webb responded saying, "Segregation by ethnicity, predominantly for blacks, and also for other ethnic groups is just part of our history. It's just fact. What America has done -- in exceptional fashion as a nation -- is overturn this and so much more to fulfill the promise in the Declaration of Independence that all men are created equal. People are imperfect, therefore the Nation is imperfect. We move forward in order to form a more perfect union."

Webb goes on to accuse Hill of encouraging "black athletes to choose lesser of a potential future to satisfy her progressive segregation," adding that this is consistent with the Left's, "regressive progressivism."

"[Some on the Left] think blacks cannot succeed where whites exist. If so, blacks are doomed because America is a majority white nation," said Webb, "Self-imposed segregation is economically stupid, cultural suicide and not realistic."

Webb also took issue with one specific part of Hill's article, where she wrote that black athletes in white universities tend to feel "isolated." Webb said that assertion was "part of her lies."

"I'm going to base this on some of my experience and athletes that I've known in colleges over the years," responded Webb.

"When you're an athlete in a college...you're kind of a rock star on campus. Black, white, or otherwise, people look at you as a representative of their school. You are literally given a status above," he explained.

