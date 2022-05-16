PA GOP Senate candidate David McCormick slams Democrats' agenda ahead of primary: 'Stakes couldn't be higher'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pennsylvania Senate candidate David McCormick expressed his confidence he will secure victory at the polls ahead of Tuesday's primary election, warning the "stakes couldn't be higher" amid the Democrats' radical agenda. McCormick assured voters he advocates for "America-first" policies on "America's Newsroom," Monday, and said he is certain he will win the election in what he calls the "high-profile" race.

DAVID MCCORMICK: Well, my closing argument is the stakes couldn't be higher. So I'm aligned with America First policies. I've been America first from the time I was 18 when I volunteered to go to the military and go to West Point. I can win the general election. This is going to be so high-profile. We need a proven leader, someone who can build the right team, marshal the resources and really take it to the Democratic agenda here, which is extreme and taking us over the cliff. And then when I show up in the Senate, I have a set of experiences where I can be high-impact on day one. And I'm trying to create that contrast in how I talk to the voters, because I think that's very different than any of the other candidates that I'm opposed. My opposition in terms of my ability to do all three of those things, and I think Pennsylvanians, where I meet them across Pennsylvania, are resonating with those messages.

