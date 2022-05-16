Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

AMERICAS NEWSROOM
Published

PA GOP Senate candidate David McCormick slams Democrats' agenda ahead of primary: 'Stakes couldn't be higher'

Pennsylvania voters head to the polls Tuesday for the primary election

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
PA Senate candidate David McCormick slams Democrats for 'extreme' agenda: 'I can win the general election' Video

PA Senate candidate David McCormick slams Democrats for 'extreme' agenda: 'I can win the general election'

Pennsylvania Senate candidate David McCormick expressed his optimism in winning the primary and general election as voters prepare to head to the ballot box.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pennsylvania Senate candidate David McCormick expressed his confidence he will secure victory at the polls ahead of Tuesday's primary election, warning the "stakes couldn't be higher" amid the Democrats' radical agenda. McCormick assured voters he advocates for "America-first" policies on "America's Newsroom," Monday, and said he is certain he will win the election in what he calls the "high-profile" race. 

PA GOP SENATE CANDIDATE ADDRESSES PAST TWEETS, SAYS 'DEMOCRATS HAVE THEIR OWN ISSUES'

DAVID MCCORMICK: Well, my closing argument is the stakes couldn't be higher. So I'm aligned with America First policies. I've been America first from the time I was 18 when I volunteered to go to the military and go to West Point. I can win the general election. This is going to be so high-profile. We need a proven leader, someone who can build the right team, marshal the resources and really take it to the Democratic agenda here, which is extreme and taking us over the cliff. And then when I show up in the Senate, I have a set of experiences where I can be high-impact on day one. And I'm trying to create that contrast in how I talk to the voters, because I think that's very different than any of the other candidates that I'm opposed. My opposition in terms of my ability to do all three of those things, and I think Pennsylvanians, where I meet them across Pennsylvania, are resonating with those messages. 

WATCH THE ENTIRE VIDEO FROM "AMERICA'S NEWSROOM" BELOW:

Voters are engaged because of Democrats' 'wokeness and weakness': PA Senate candidate David McCormick Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.