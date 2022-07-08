David Axelrod tells CNN 'fear and panic' over midterms driving Democrat grumbling about Biden

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Obama's former senior adviser David Axelrod said that "fear and panic" over their midterm election chances were driving Democrats to grumble about President Biden.

Axelrod told CNN's "New Day" on Friday that the complaints from within his own party were partly from Democrats in Congress worried about losing to Republicans in the upcoming elections.

"Well, fear and panic is what's driving it, John [Berman]. People are worried about the midterm elections, much of the clamor is coming from Capitol Hill, where, you know, many members are up for re-election in November. So that's part of it," he stated.

The senior political commentator for the network went on to defend Democrats who wanted "vigorous" action from Biden over the "shocking" Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, while also defending Biden for having a tough job to handle.

"I have great sympathy for the people in the White House. I was in the White House during a similarly freighted time back in 2010, it is not pleasant to be on the receiving end of all of these very helpful suggestions," Axelrod said. But he claimed Democrats were faulting Biden for not being politically aggressive when he ran on an opposing platform as a candidate.

"But, when Democrats chose Joe Biden, when Joe Biden was elected, he was elected for the very things he's being criticized for. He was elected because he was considered a calm, conciliatory figure after the tumultuous years of Donald Trump," he argued.

Axelrod went on to say that Biden's "done better than his numbers reflect" and that criticism from Democrats is mostly a result of Biden not acting quickly or aggressively enough.

But Axelrod himself has contributed to the negativity coming from within the Democratic Party.

Just last week, he told CNN's Jake Tapper that the economy was making Biden look weak. Last month, he earned the ire of "The View" co-host Joy Behar for telling the Times that the president's age was a "major" stumbling block to running in 2024. In response, Behar scolded the former White House adviser to "keep his mouth shut."

According to that Times report published in June, Democrats outside the White House are questioning if President Biden run again in the 2024 election, citing his age and ineffective leadership reasons why he shouldn't.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez drew headlines when she dodged answering whether she'd support Biden running again, during a CNN interview.

A Fox News poll in June found 57% of voters view the president negatively.