Dave Rubin rips Disney CEO for being held 'hostage' by 'woke' agenda: 'This isn't going to end well'

"The Rubin Report" host Dave Rubin ripped Disney for its "woke agenda," Wednesday, arguing CEO Bob Chapek is being held "hostage" by activist employees as parents nationwide push back on the corporation. Rubin warned it won't "end well" for Disney on "America's Newsroom," claiming the company stepped into the "woke swamp" and is unable to escape.

DAVE RUBIN: What's very sad about this Disney situation is they stepped into the woke swamp, and they cannot get themselves out. This bill, which is not don't say gay, there's no phrase in the bill even with the word gay, you could have just as easily called it don't say straight. This is a bill about transparency and that you don't want state employees talking to six-year-olds about sex, which we all know that's the right thing… This is an imaginary controversy, but Bob Chapek, who is the CEO of Disney, he has a woke corporation. He has woke activists working for him, and Bill, I'm guessing you and Dana saw it. There was a video where he has all of his activist employees, and he's pledging he'll be a better ally, and he wishes he could be better, and he'll do more for them. And congratulations, Bob Chapek, you run one of the biggest corporations in the world, one of the most culturally relevant corporations, at least. So you've been culturally relevant. We'll see, and now you are a hostage, you are a CEO hostage to your activist employees. This is not going to end well for Disney, and I think we just need to build new things.

