Danger to Supreme Court justices 'not theoretical' after Kavanaugh threat, Carrie Severino warns

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Judicial Crisis Network president Carrie Severino warned Wednesday that Supreme Court justices are facing real danger after police arrested an armed man who made violent threats against Justice Brett Kavanaugh. On "America's Newsroom" Wednesday, Severino called on President Biden to condemn protests at justices' homes, arguing they will continue to face threats until the Roe v. Wade decision is finalized and released.

PRO-CHOICE ADVOCATES PROTEST NATIONWIDE AFTER SUPREME COURT ROE V. WADE DRAFT LEAK

CARRIE SEVERINO: The danger is now very clearly not theoretical. And we've known this for a while. Even if you have people who say they're peaceful protesters, once you've doxxed the justices, their houses are now on camera all over, people can find them. This is not the way we should be treating our public servants. This is why we don't have protests at their houses. This is why we should have it at the court. And this is why this decision should be released immediately. Until it is, the justices are under increased threat until the decision is finalized. So I would call on the chief and all of the justices at the court to release this decision immediately. And I would call on President Biden to finally condemn the outrageous protests and intimidation of the justices that are happening at the private home.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: