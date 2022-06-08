Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Danger to Supreme Court justices 'not theoretical' after Kavanaugh threat, Carrie Severino warns

An armed California man who made threats against Justice Brett Kavanaugh was arrested near his Maryland home

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Supreme Court justices under 'increased threat' until Roe v Wade decision is released: Severino Video

Supreme Court justices under 'increased threat' until Roe v Wade decision is released: Severino

Carrie Severino, president of the Judicial Crisis Network, calls for the immediate release of the Roe v. Wade decision and calls on President Biden to condemn protests at justices' homes.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Judicial Crisis Network president Carrie Severino warned Wednesday that Supreme Court justices are facing real danger after police arrested an armed man who made violent threats against Justice Brett Kavanaugh. On "America's Newsroom" Wednesday, Severino called on President Biden to condemn protests at justices' homes, arguing they will continue to face threats until the Roe v. Wade decision is finalized and released.  

PRO-CHOICE ADVOCATES PROTEST NATIONWIDE AFTER SUPREME COURT ROE V. WADE DRAFT LEAK

CARRIE SEVERINO: The danger is now very clearly not theoretical. And we've known this for a while. Even if you have people who say they're peaceful protesters, once you've doxxed the justices, their houses are now on camera all over, people can find them. This is not the way we should be treating our public servants. This is why we don't have protests at their houses. This is why we should have it at the court. And this is why this decision should be released immediately. Until it is, the justices are under increased threat until the decision is finalized. So I would call on the chief and all of the justices at the court to release this decision immediately. And I would call on President Biden to finally condemn the outrageous protests and intimidation of the justices that are happening at the private home.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: 

Severino: The danger to Supreme Court justices is not theoretical Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.