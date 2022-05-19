Rand Paul on threats facing Supreme Court justices: 'I'm very concerned'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., argued Thursday that whoever leaked the Supreme Court draft opinion on overturning Roe v. Wade should be prosecuted and barred from practicing law as justices face protests at their homes.

"I've seen political violence up close," Paul told "Fox & Friends." And this is why it's not just a breach of decorum that they leaked this road decision early. This is really about somebody instigating and trying to foment violence. And I'm very concerned about our Supreme Court justices."

Paul sustained multiple ribs broken and other injuries after he was assaulted by a neighbor at his Kentucky home in 2017.

The senator said even though he is a "stalwart" defender of the First Amendment, disorderly conduct is not protected by it.

VIRGINIA DEMOCRAT SAYS PROTESTS OUTSIDE OF JUSTICES' HOMES 'WILL ALMOST CERTAINLY HAVE THE OPPOSITE EFFECT'

"You have no right to chant and keep people awake all night in a neighborhood… you're invading their privacy, you're invading their private property. Even if you stand on the sidewalk, you do not have a right to keep people awake all night and you should be arrested for disorderly conduct," he said.

Pro-choice protesters led marches outside the homes of Justices Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh and Chief Justice Roberts following the leak of the Supreme Court draft opinion signaling the court was getting ready to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Paul condemned the leak as a "huge error" and "serious offense."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"Whoever did this and whatever clerk did this or whatever person at the prime court did this, not only should they be fired, I think they should be prosecuted and they should be barred from practicing law," he said.

Fox News staff contributed to this report.