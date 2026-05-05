Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Donald Trump

Dana White says 'I don't give a s---' if Trump friendship costs him business, 250th event was Trump's idea

The UFC CEO told Katie Miller's podcast that COVID-era politics changed how he picks business partners and friends

By Alexander Hall Fox News
close
UFC president Dana White defends Trump, says 'I don't give a sh--' if being his friend costs him business Video

UFC president Dana White defends Trump, says 'I don't give a sh--' if being his friend costs him business

UFC president Dana White defended President Donald Trump, saying he does not care if being his friend costs him business opportunities.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

UFC CEO Dana White declared on Tuesday’s episode of "The Katie Miller Podcast" that not only does he fiercely defend his friendship with President Donald Trump, but that it was his idea to have a UFC event at the White House.

Trump is planning to host a UFC event on the White House lawn in celebration of the United States' 250th birthday. White predicted the event would have "the greatest fight card ever assembled."

After the short-lived honeymoon phase that followed his inauguration, Trump has faced waves of criticism from both sides of politics, which in turn, often splashes back into whomever allies with him. White, however, declared he simply doesn’t care.

"You've been openly supportive of President Trump for a long time. Has that ever cost UFC any business either domestically or abroad?" podcast host Katie Miller, the wife of White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller asked.

DANA WHITE PROMISES 'GREATEST FIGHT CARD EVER ASSEMBLED' FOR POTENTIAL WHITE HOUSE UFC EVENT IN 2026

Dana White standing in a suit at the White House Correspondents' Dinner

Dana White attends the 2026 White House Correspondents' Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C., on April 25, 2026. (Taylor Hill/WireImage)

"I don't give a s---. I don't know the answer to that question," White replied. "I've gotten to a point in my life, especially after COVID and all the nutty sh-- that went on during that time, that I only want to be in business with and talk to people that I'm aligned with."

While noting he does have an ongoing debate with Trump about which movie in the "Rocky" series is best, he has a nuanced friendship with the president.

"I think when somebody is president, they're going to do things you agree with and things you don't agree with. But you're not in that position, and whoever is the president, is," he said. "And at the end of the day, my relationship with him, we're friends. And you don't always agree with the friends on lots of things, but it doesn't mean you don't be friends with them anymore."

"He's a great guy," White continued. "He's a great human being. He's a great, he has a great family. I love his family. Ivanka and Jared are two of the greatest people you'll ever meet. So I don't really get into any of that stuff. As friends, I would say. The biggest but weirdest thing we've ever disagreed on is the best ‘Rocky' movie."

UFC WHITE HOUSE PLANS REVEALED, INCLUDING WEIGH-INS AT LINCOLN MEMORIAL: REPORT

US President Donald Trump and UFC President Dana White seated at UFC 327 event in Miami

UFC President Dana White fiercely defended his friendship with President Donald Trump, saying that the only recurring clash they have is over which Rocky movie is the best. (Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC)

During another portion of the podcast, he was asked about who came up with the idea of having a UFC event at the White House to celebrate 250 years of independence.

"The president did. We were at a fight, and he leans over and says, ‘We should do a fight at the White House,’ and I said, ‘Yes, yes we should.’"

He was then asked how one gets tickets to such a historic event.

"So there's allotments. Obviously, the president has the most. I have 200. Ari Emanuel has 200. And, you know, we sent out invitations to people that we wanted to invite," he said. He later added, "I think there'll be world leaders there, but there's going to be a lot of military there. The president wants all the branches of the military represented at the fight. And, so more military people will be there than actual invites."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

A detailed view of the special commemorative 250th anniversary American flag flying at a baseball stadium.

A special commemorative 250th anniversary American flag flies in Lakeland, Fla., on March 12, 2026. (Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.

Close modal

Continue