Dana White reveals 'awesome' moments from Trump, Bill Maher meeting at the White House

Although HBO host Bill Maher and President Donald Trump have historically been at odds, the duo seemed to shatter some old hatreds during what Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO Dana White told Fox News in a Saturday interview was an "awesome" visit to the White House.

Maher visited Trump at a March 31 meeting brokered by musician Kid Rock where White was also in attendance. Kid Rock said Trump took the group up to the private residence, where they saw the Gettysburg Address in the Lincoln Bedroom and chatted about their commonalities like "ending wokeness" and "securing the border."

White said the "coolest thing" about the get-together was that "two guys who have not liked each other for a very long time — two guys who have many opposing views — got together and sat down and talked."

"There was a lot of really good and smart conversation that went back and forth between him and the president. Kid Rock and I just sort of sat there and let those two have their time together. It was awesome," White said Saturday on "My View with Lara Trump."

White recounted Maher's "hilarious" move, bringing a long list of epithets Trump has used to characterize the late-night host. Maher later said on "Real Time" Friday that Trump signed the printout with "good humor."

"It was hilarious. Thank God he had two of them, because I had them both sign it, and I'm getting it framed and hanging it in my office," White said.

White said Maher made a light-hearted, "funny" reference to Trump's contentious meeting with Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy, jokingly suggesting White — who was not wearing a suit — got his attire from the "Zelenskyy collection."

Since the meeting, Maher has offered his perspective on the visit and said Trump was more gracious and good-humored than he expected.

"Nobody walks into a meeting or a dinner with Donald Trump and walks out and doesn't like him," White added, reflecting on their friendship that has blossomed over more than two decades.

"That's what needs to happen. People with opposing views, instead of everybody hating each other, get together. Talk. Disagree. It's OK to disagree," White told Fox News host Lara Trump.

"There's never going to be a case where you agree with everything that anybody says. Your friends, your family and definitely not the president of the United States. It doesn't mean you have to hate each other."

