Kid Rock says Bill Maher's White House visit left everyone's minds 'blown'

For Trump ally Kid Rock, seeing Bill Maher — one of the president's biggest critics — visit the White House to break bread on Monday "could not have been any better."

"Everyone was so surprised, so pleasant," he recalled on Tuesday's "Fox & Friends."

"The most shocking thing to me was, Bill's obviously a very big liberal, been very hard on the president, but he's donated a lot of money to other politicians – Biden, Clinton, Obama – [yet] he had never been to the White House, and the president was so gracious."

The "Born Free" singer orchestrated the get-together, which saw President Donald Trump dine with him, Maher and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) CEO Dana White.

Kid Rock said Trump took the group up to the private residence, where they saw the Gettysburg Address in the Lincoln Bedroom and chatted about their commonalities like "ending wokeness" and "securing the border."

"I was like, ‘How about this? President Trump extending this olive branch…’" he continued.

"The president was asking him what he thought about policy going on with Iran and Israel and things. It just blew my mind. I was very proud."

Kid Rock said he "one hundred percent" believes Maher walked away from the meeting with a newfound appreciation for Trump's personality.

"Everybody's mind was kind of blown… everyone was a little suspect about going into this," Kid Rock shared.

"We're just trying to show people that, even though we've been pretty hard on each other, that when you get face to face, maybe we can have a little more civility in this country and try to bring people together. That was my whole intention."

Kid Rock was also in attendance on Monday when the president signed an executive order targeting concert ticket price gouging.