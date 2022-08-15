Dana Perino on US withdrawal from Afghanistan, one year later: We are embarrassed by this incompetence

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dana Perino and the co-hosts of "The Five" discuss the current state of Afghanistan under Taliban rule after the Biden administration's messy withdrawal a year ago:

DANA PERINO: That's why one of the reasons when Kamala Harris says she's going to Latin America and she's going to figure out the root causes, you actually have to figure out one, corruption. That is a big issue. Education is a big issue. And part of that is if you're going to make 50% of your population not allowed to leave the house without being fully covered, you can't go to a doctor if you're a woman. You're not going to be able to be educated. You're going to suppress 50% of your human capital. You're going to have problems.

When President Biden decided to do this [withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan], his poll numbers, the way that he did it, the poll numbers never recovered. That's just true. You can look at it, and it's just like they went down. They got to a point where people said, we can't. We are embarrassed by this incompetence. And then everything else started happening. As gas prices continue to rise and inflation increased, conditions were not being met, then President Trump said, we will leave if this happens. Those things that were supposed to happen were not happening. And they left anyway. As you saw with Salman Rushdie, our enemies – people who are against freedom – are very patient.

