Dagen McDowell on Trump raid: It better be 'big, supersized' information

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dagen McDowell and the co-hosts of "The Five" discussed how the Department of Justice treated Hillary Clinton like a "baby" while repeatedly targeting former President Tump.

DANA PERINO: TO PAY FOR THE INFLATION REDUCTION ACT, THEY HAD TO FIND THE MONEY SOMEWHERE

DAGEN MCDOWELL: The Department of Justice treated Hillary Clinton with not just kid gloves. They coddled her like a baby … And her answers were so ridiculous, she should have been charged with making false statements. And a reminder – Martha Stewart went to prison for five months for doing that very thing. There's only one thing that matters in this: What you got? Give it to me. It better be big, supersized, like Jupiter-size Information for you to crush a standard that stood in this country for more than two centuries. More than 230 years. And I understand that the left, Democrats, don't like Trump, but I don't understand how you are more upset about an FBI run by Chris Wray and a Justice Department run by Merrick Garland that defrauded and deceived all American people with the Russia collusion, fraud, the dossier, lying repeatedly to spy on an American citizen.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW: