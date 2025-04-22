Dana Perino shares the advice she wishes she heard years ago in new book 'I Wish Someone Had Told Me'

Fox News Channel's Dana Perino has advice she wants to share, and she’s put it in writing.

The New York Times bestselling author's latest book, "I Wish Someone Had Told Me: The Best Advice for Building a Great Career and a Meaningful Life," hits stores today and reflects on the guidance Perino wished she’d received earlier in life.

Drawing from her own experiences and those of people in her orbit, the book offers a collection of practical advice and personal stories designed to inspire readers at any stage of their journey.

Perino, co-anchor of "America’s Newsroom" and co-host of "The Five," brings her signature mentorship style to the page, featuring insights from familiar Fox News colleagues and close friends.

"I am friends with people who have incredible stories," Perino said in an interview with "Fox & Friends" Tuesday.

"They’ve changed careers. They've become mothers and fathers. They've retired into next chapters, and they've figured out… that work-life balance that everybody's looking for."

Among those featured in the book are "Special Report" anchor Bret Baier, "Jesse Watters Primetime" host Jesse Watters, "Fox & Friends" co-host Ainsley Earhardt, "The Story" anchor Martha MacCallum, and even country music star Dierks Bentley.

Perino says what makes these voices stand out is how hard they’ve worked to get where they are.

"One of the things that's a joy about working with the people here who contributed to this book is that a lot of people didn't come from trust funds," she said.

"You worked hard, you worked everywhere. I was a country music DJ. I worked overnights during college so that I could get into the TV business. And then I went into politics, and then I was able to come back here and, over time, was given opportunities that are incredible."

"I Wish Someone Had Told Me" helps readers tackle relatable challenges, including navigating burnout, managing relationships, and making space for life beyond work, offering wisdom and encouragement for anyone striving to build a life they love.

The author told "Fox & Friends" co-host Steve Doocy that the wisdom he offered in the book has already made an impression on "Jesse Watters Primetime" producer Johnny Belisario.

"He read it over the weekend, and your piece of advice in the back… is his favorite story in the book," Perino recalled. "It basically is: be nice to everybody."

"I Wish Someone Had Told Me" is Perino’s fourth book, with the previous three becoming New York Times Bestellers. In her past work, she’s opened up about her career path, including her time as White House press secretary under President George W. Bush and over a decade with Fox News Channel.

Perino is also the founder of Minute Mentoring, a program that connects young women with leaders across industries.

"I Wish Someone Had Told Me" is available now at bookstores and major retailers.