"I Wish Someone Had Told Me," the latest title from Fox News Channel’s Dana Perino, hits bookstores on April 22 and is available for preorder now.

"I Wish Someone Had Told Me: The Best Advice for Building a Great Career and a Meaningful Life" is the 14th title from FOX News Books, the publishing imprint for FOX News Media. Perino, who is co-anchor of "America’s Newsroom" and co-host of "The Five," will bring her sought-after mentorship directly to readers, with advice from inspirational voices within her inner circle.

"There’s an insatiable desire for career and life advice and one thing I’ve learned in 20 years of mentoring is that I certainly don’t have all the answers. Enter my trusted friends, colleagues, and mentors with a wide range of experiences to help put together this one-stop shop with all the latest career and life advice in one place. Fresh, convenient, and efficient, we're here to help you decide what you want to do and how you want to live," Perino said.

PREORDER "I WISH SOMEONE HAD TOLD ME" HERE

"I Wish Someone Had Told Me" aims to serve as a blueprint for personal and professional success, offering advice on finding the right path, getting a foot in the door, and making transitions in your job while continuing to improve and learn new skills.

"Special Report" anchor Bret Baier, "Jesse Watters Primetime" host Jesse Watters, "FOX & Friends" co-host Ainsley Earhardt, "The Story" anchor Martha MacCallum, country music singer Dierks Bentley, among many more of Perino’s friends and colleagues, offer guidance and wisdom throughout the book.

DANA PERINO KNOCKS BIDEN’S CONTROVERSIAL FAREWELL ADDRESS

Perino and her peers incorporate years of personal and professional life experience to provide insights into balancing relationships, avoiding burnout, and having a life outside of work. Ideal for all stages of personal and professional endeavors, the book offers a guide for anyone looking for timeless insight and a resource for self-improvement and career enhancement.

Perino joined Fox News as a contributor in 2009. She previously served as White House press secretary to President George W. Bush.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Perino is also the founder of Minute Mentoring, a women’s leadership program designed to foster the next generation of female leaders and has written three New York Times Bestsellers.