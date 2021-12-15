Dana Perino reacts to CNN's list of potential Biden replacements

Fox host Dana Perino reacted to CNN's list of possible Democratic candidates for the 2024 elections who could "replace" President Biden on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Wednesday.

The "most likely" candidate if it's not Biden, according to CNN, would be Vice President Kamala Harris. Others included Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

"[In] this list that CNN did, the first four people that they name already ran for president and lost – what does it say about the quality of their campaigns?" Perino said. "The other thing is that the Democrats were pretty much hanging by a thread until President Trump came along, and then they unified [with] their distaste for him. But they're trying to run that playbook again."

Perino added that Democrats should be watching Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, who is a "liberal Democrat" that "is also somebody who has been fearless in talking about COVID … [He has said] 'I'm not going to tell people what they can wear on their face, we are moving on.'"

Polis said Friday that public health officials shouldn't "tell people what to wear."

"Public health … would say to always wear a mask because it decreases flu and decreases [other airborne illnesses]. But that's not something that you require; you don't tell people what to wear. You don't tell people to wear a jacket when they go out in winter and force them to [wear it]. If they get frostbite, it's their own darn fault," the governor added.

"The other thing that he's done is he's talked about eliminating the state income tax in Colorado so that the state can remain competitive. So that's different and fresh thinking. And I think the Democrats might want to pay attention to that."

The CNN list said that the growing media focus on who could run on the Democratic ticket is due to Biden's age and low approval ratings.

In defense of his declining approval, Biden blamed the American people for believing misinformation. "People are getting so much inaccurate information, they're being told that … Armageddon is on the way," Biden said.

Biden also said on "The Tonight Show," facetiously, that he doesn't check his poll numbers anymore, especially after their recent dive into the forties.

A new ABC/Ipsos poll found that a supermajority of Americans (69%) disapprove of Biden's handling of inflation. Moreover, 57% of respondents disapproved of the president's performance on economic recovery.

Perino also commented on how the media softened their coverage after being chastised by the Biden administration.

She said, "Well, it was just last week that the White House communications team did a little dog and pony show to the different media outlets and chastised them for the bad coverage that they've been getting. And many news outlets actually complied."