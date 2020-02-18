Dana Perino says Bernie Sanders would be 'a victim and a wimp' to complain about Dem results this time

Dana Perino told "The Five" Tuesday that if Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., complains about missing out on the Democratic nomination this cycle, he would be "just a victim and a wimp."

"I think that Bernie people live in an aggrieved state," Perino told her co-hosts in response to a claim by President Trump that the Democratic Party was being "unfair" to Sanders, as well as the news earlier Tuesday that former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg had qualified for Wednesday's Democratic presidential debate.

"But all of these rule changes that we're talking about, like in Nevada, for example, where they going to have rank choice voting," Perino continued. "All the things that the DNC did to change or to accommodate Bernie Sanders. Bernie Sanders got exactly what he wanted."

Perino also claimed that other Democratic candidates are trying to spin Saturday's Nevada caucuses so that Sanders will not be able to take full advantage of a victory there.

"There's all these campaigns who are saying Nevada's going to be a disaster, I think because they know Bernie Sanders is very good at the caucus organization," Perino said. "So he's likely to win in Nevada. So they're [results are] already pre-spun in a way that it doesn't matter so that he doesn't get to take advantage of that momentum again. Just like they denied him in Iowa, from the technical difficulties, and in New Hampshire, because they basically said we're off to the races anyway."

Sanders was criticized on Tuesday after he gave a speech comparing voting for him to voting for Nelson Mandela in South Africa.

“Some of you may be familiar with Nelson Mandela. Remember that, and his fight for freedom in South Africa? And people marching to the polls,” Sanders said. “I’m thinking about the civil rights movement, and people marching to the polls. Well, we’re fighting to change America.”

