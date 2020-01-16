Dana Loesch on Sanders-Warren feud: 'It's the socialist Thunderdome,' only one can go through

National radio host Dana Loesch reacted Thursday to the feud between Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, calling it “the socialist Thunderdome" from which only one candidate can emerge.

Warren claimed this week that Sanders told her in a private conversation in 2018 that he thought a woman couldn’t win the White House in 2020. Sanders adamantly denied her claim.

Loesch reacted on “Fox & Friends” the morning after audio of a tense-looking post-debate exchange between Warren, D-Mass., and Sanders, I-Vt., was released, revealing both of them accusing the other of "lying" on national television.

Both sides are trading barbs in the nasty fight that has all but smashed the non-aggression pact between the two progressive standard-bearers that dates back over a year.

“I think for people to believe Elizabeth Warren [is difficult], because she’s kind of like the Penelope character, from SNL [Saturday Night Live], she has to one-up everyone, she has made up all these weird stories for no reason," Loesch said on Thursday. “I mean who lies about being the first breastfeeding mother to take the New Jersey bar or who like appropriates an entire ethnicity and lies about some of the work they’ve done?”

“She’s lied so much over the goofiest stuff in her life, it’s kind of hard to take her seriously over something like this,” Loesch continued. “Honestly what I think that this comes down to is it’s the socialist Thunderdome. ... Only one can actually go through so is it true that you cannot have two older white socialists with Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders.”

CNN, which hosted the debate in Iowa, reported that the "backup" audio archive of its debate coverage captured the moment the progressive candidates approached each other on Tuesday night. Loesch said the far left seems to believe Warren "stabbed Sanders in the back" with her claim.

“I think she knew well and good exactly what she was doing on a hot mic. She could have come out and called him a liar during the debate, although the network [CNN] took care of that for her," Loesch observed. "They were obviously in the tank for one person.”

Loesch was referencing one of the most talked-about moments of the debate, when Sanders was asked by the debate moderator, CNN political correspondent Abby Phillip, about CNN's report that cited unnamed sources who claimed that the Vermont senator told Warren in December 2018, ahead of their presidential runs, that he believed a woman couldn't win the presidency.

Still, in the hot mic exchange, Warren, Loesch said, was being strategic against Sanders. She was well-aware of optics.

“She [Warren] didn’t alienate their base. She decided to do it over the hot mic so she could still look kind of aggressive to her people,” Loesch said. “I mean it’s kind of a sly move, I guess, but at the same time, seriously when have identity politics ever helped Democrats in the primary stage at this point? Because that’s what she’s defaulting to. It’s weird.”

Ahead of the debate, Sanders flatly denied the charge while Warren affirmed the reporting after she initially had declined to comment.

Loesch expressed doubt that Warren can overcome Sanders in the race based on the most recent polls.

“He’s a little bit more populist than she is and that’s something that Democrats are trying to pivot to to compete with Trump. Although I think what we’ve heard from a number of progressive commentators is that none of the candidates on the stage are going to be able to do that,” she said.

