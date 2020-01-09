Dana Loesch: Proposed 'disarmament' in Virginia is what Dems envision for America

National radio host Dana Loesch said on Thursday that the new Democratic majority in the Virginia state legislature is taking a "bad gamble" by trying to pass new restrictions on gun ownership.

“If they [Virginia Democrats] get this optic, this is going to look horrible for them in 2020, to say nothing of the precedent that it sets for gun rights,” Loesch said on “Fox & Friends” on Thursday. “This isn’t going to stop. Gun owners will win.”

The Virginia Beach City Council voted Monday to add the city to a growing list of nearly 100 cities and counties that have joined the "Second Amendment sanctuary” movement in the commonwealth of Virginia, which is meant to flout an assault weapons ban and other proposals.

USA TODAY HIT FOR OP-ED CLAIMING IT WAS 'TERRIFYING' THAT TEXAS CHURCHGOERS WERE ARMED

The city council resolution declared a "continued commitment to support all provisions of the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Virginia, including the right of the people to keep and bear arms."

When asked where she thinks the Virginia gun situation is headed, Loesch responded by saying, “That’s the million-dollar question.”

The General Assembly is beginning a session that is almost guaranteed to include a variety of gun control proposals, including requiring universal background checks for gun buyers, banning the sale of assault weapons and a “red flag” law allowing police or family members to petition a court to temporarily take away guns from people who may present a danger to themselves or others.

Gun rights activists have argued that such gun control measures would not do much to reduce mass shootings and other crimes, but instead would punish responsible gun owners.

“You have hundreds of people turning out every single time [in protest] and that’s what I think Virginia Democrats didn’t appreciate when they began this tactic and their overall strategy of disarmament and let’s be really clear because that’s what this is,” Loesch said on “Fox & Friends” on Thursday. “This is what Democrats envision for the rest of America.”

She then listed some examples of firearms-related bills in Virginia, including a proposal introduced Wednesday.

GUN CONTROL STANDOFF HEATS UP IN VIRGINIA AS 'SANCTUARIES' GROW, BIG VOTES LOOM

“There’s one Democrat lawmaker who actually proposed to ban gun ranges,” Loesch said. “They want to ban gun ranges because it’s all about gun sense and gun safety, but yet I guess a part of that gun sense and gun safety is to make it to where law-abiding Americans can’t actually train to carry their arms and practice their marksmanship, which doesn’t sound like gun sense or gun safety to me.”

Under the proposal Loesch referenced, the operation of a privately owned indoor gun range at a building where 50 or more employees work would be outlawed.

“We have the magazine ban, universal background checks, which, if you remember when Colorado passed this law, it actually didn’t do anything to impact crime, in fact, crime increased, same thing with Maryland,” Loesch said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“So they’re focusing on things that do nothing to punish criminals, which is interesting because you have a number of local attorneys who’ve decided that they’re not going to prosecute some low-level offenses, they want to go ahead and instead target law-abiding gun owners.”

Fox News’ Matt London and The Associated Press contributed to this report.