Dana Loesch inks new radio deal, hopes to help ‘fill the void’ left by Rush Limbaugh

Dana Loesch agreed to a new three-year deal with Radio America that will keep "The Dana Show" in the coveted timeslot that used to compete directly with conservative talk radio legend Rush Limbaugh.

"The Dana Show" will continue to air from 12-3 p.m. ET and she hopes to be a home for longtime listeners of "The Rush Limbaugh Show" after its namesake host died last month after a battle with lung cancer.

"I do feel that I'm well-positioned to fill the void," Loesch told Axios, which first reported the news. "I've been in this slot for years and if there's any program positioned to do it, it's mine."

Loesch confirmed Axios' report when reached by Fox News.

Loesch's show had competed with Limbaugh since 2014.

Radio America did not immediately respond to a request for additional comment.

She won’t be alone in trying to fill Limabugh’s shoes, as Cumulus Media's Westwood One announced last week that Dan Bongino will be launching a new radio show during the time slot that was occupied by the conservative icon.

Loesch's show will be available in 200 markets, according to Axios, while Limbaugh’s juggernaut was available in more than 600.

"Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla" also airs from 12-3 p.m.

While Loesch and Bongino will offer conservative voices on other stations, Premiere Networks has not yet named a permanent replacement for Limbaugh.

"I like the competition, and I'm the only woman that's doing it. Out of all these dudes I still feel like I have the biggest cigar, so to speak," Loesch told Axios.

Loesch appeared on "Fox News Primetime" on Monday night to discuss cancel culture.

Loesch, a staunch defender of the Second Amendment, is the author of three books, "Hands Off My Gun: Defeating the Plot to Disarm America which turned the tide in the gun control debate;" "Flyover Nation: You Can’t Run a Country You’ve Never Been to" and "Grace Canceled."

She famously appeared on CNN's gun town hall in the immediate aftermath of the Parkland high school massacre in 2018, where she sparred with students and Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel. She was heckled at the event due to her stance against gun control.

She accused CNN of purposefully setting up the town hall "like a WWE event" and allowing Israel to take the stage before the cameras were turned on and spend 20 minutes "blaming law-abiding gun owners."

Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.