Dana Loesch 'cannot for the life of me figure out' why Dems won't denounce latest Antifa violence

The same Democratic lawmakers and liberal media members who have rightfully condemned the Jan. 6 Capitol at every turn are remaining mum as fresh Antifa riots break out in Portland and Seattle, national radio host Dana Loesch told "Fox News Primetime" Thursday.

Police arrested eight people on Wednesday for vandalizing state Democratic Party headquarters in Portland hours afrer after President Joe Biden's inauguration. More than 150 rioters also caused damage to a federal immigration facility in the city.

While Biden ran with an emphasis on "unity," Loesch questioned whether Democrats rush to denounce violence only when it fits their political agenda.

TOM COTTON: ANTIFA RIOTERS WON'T STOP BECAUSE BIDEN IS PRESIDENT

"I don't know why they don't go near this topic," she told host Brian Kilmeade.

"There's not a lot of reporting as to what they did in Portland, I haven't heard him [Biden] say anything about going after a state party's headquarters. I just thought that we would all maybe be on the same page of condemning violence, but they have such a hard time doing this," she argued, "and I cannot figure out for the life of me why."

SEATTLE PROTESTERS OPPOSE BIDEN AND POLICE, VANDALIZE BUILDINGS, CAUSE OTHER DAMAGE: REPORTS

Loesch praised Republicans for being " consistent ... in that we condemn violence as a substitute for either peaceful civic duty and participation or protected speech.

"We did it with the riot that was at the Capitol last Wednesday," she said, "and we've done it not just with everything, all of the violence that we’ve seen the previous year, but all of the leftist violence that we seen in the years up to it.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Loesch said she hoped a Biden administration would represent "one ideology in the United States of America that could be as consistent and condemn violence when they see it, and not just when they think it benefits them politically."