Dana Loesch says 2020 candidates agree with Beto on gun grab: 'This is the Democrat Party now'

Nationally syndicated radio host and former spokeswoman of the National Rifle Association (NRA) Dana Loesch said on Thursday that former Vice President Joe Biden’s proposed crackdown on assault-style weapons is the same as 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke.

“All their plans are essentially identical to Beto O-Rourke’s. This is the Democrat Party now,” Loesch told “Fox & Friends," disputing O'Rourke's claims that a majority of Americans agree with his position on the issue.

As part of his plan to curb gun violence in America, Biden is proposing that owners of assault-style weapons either sell their firearms through a voluntary buyback program or register their weapons with the government.

The proposal is part of a wide-ranging plan the Democratic presidential candidate unveiled Wednesday ahead of his appearance at a gun safety forum in Nevada.

Biden, like many of his rivals for the nomination, is calling for a ban on assault-style weapons. For current owners who don’t sell them back, the former vice president proposes that such weapons be regulated under the National Firearms Act, which was enacted in the 1930s to cut down on gangland violence during the Prohibition era.

“What he’s talking about is ultimately a repeal of the Second Amendment. He’s talking about going after all semi-automatic firearms. There’s no such thing as an assault weapon. You either have something that’s semi-automatic or you have something that’s select-fire, you have full auto,” she added.

The gun control push from Democrats was evident at a recent presidential debate, where candidate Beto O'Rourke, a former congressman from Texas, generated a huge round of applause by vowing to use a mandatory gun buyback program to take assault weapons from Americans.

Meantime, the White House has been in negotiations with lawmakers on measures like increased background checks.

Loesch said the exact terms used to describe "assault weapons" are important because that dictates what law is implemented.

"Do more than virtue signal, demonstrate an understanding of the law that you want all of us to abide by."

